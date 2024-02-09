Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NBIX opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.