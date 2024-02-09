New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,933 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,504,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

