New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 21,315 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HR opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

