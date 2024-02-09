New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,036 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

