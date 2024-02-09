New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

