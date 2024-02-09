New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,463 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $14,016,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.