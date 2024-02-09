New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,056 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of RH worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.16. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. RH’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

