New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Loews by 815.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $72.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

