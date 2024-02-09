New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,233 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of FTAI Aviation worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

