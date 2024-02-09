NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,805 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 763,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 679,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after buying an additional 191,827 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,706,000 after buying an additional 379,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.