NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after buying an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE:SE opened at $43.34 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

