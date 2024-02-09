NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600,537 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ES opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

