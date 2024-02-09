NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

