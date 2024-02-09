NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.