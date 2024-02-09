NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 128 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $585.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $552.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.50. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

