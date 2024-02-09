NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,468 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

