NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,107 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 1.21.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.