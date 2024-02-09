NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 58.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $809,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

GWW opened at $950.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $849.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

