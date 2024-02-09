NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

