Nordson Co. (NDSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $261.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

