NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

