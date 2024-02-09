Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

NYSE:NTR opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 51.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after buying an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

