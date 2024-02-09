nVent Electric plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

