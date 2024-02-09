NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Atria Investments Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $696.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $707.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

