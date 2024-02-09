NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $696.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $707.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

