NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $34.72 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
