NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 on May 31st

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

