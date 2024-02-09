NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.83 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.