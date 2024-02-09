Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
