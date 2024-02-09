OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

