OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 13,515 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $305,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

OFS Credit alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in OFS Credit by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

