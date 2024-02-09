OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 13,515 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $305,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in OFS Credit by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

