OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $305,709.30.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCCI

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.