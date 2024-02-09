OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $305,709.30.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

