OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $305,709.30.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.
- On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.
OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.63%.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
