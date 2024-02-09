OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $22.68 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.