OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.
About OFS Credit
