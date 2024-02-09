Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $444.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $444.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $435.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

