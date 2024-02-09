Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $8.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get OLO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Insider Transactions at OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OLO opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.