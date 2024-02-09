OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of OneMain worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

