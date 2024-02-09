Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $157.97 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.23.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

