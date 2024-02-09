Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $786,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.