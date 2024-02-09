Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.86 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

