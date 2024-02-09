Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 908,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 760,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

