Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $274.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

