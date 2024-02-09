Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

