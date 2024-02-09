Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXP opened at $243.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $243.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

