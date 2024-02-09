Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 29,979 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

