Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 188,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 111.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.43 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

