O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $940.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,039.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,020.83 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $782.50 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $980.74 and a 200-day moving average of $953.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 140.43%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.