O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,039.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,020.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $782.50 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $980.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

