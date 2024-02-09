ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 13,958 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,141 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
