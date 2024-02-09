Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

